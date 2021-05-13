Exterior view of the West Kowloon Law Courts Building in Cheung Sha Wan. File photo: SCMP Exterior view of the West Kowloon Law Courts Building in Cheung Sha Wan. File photo: SCMP
Former aide to Starry Lee, head of Hong Kong’s largest pro-Beijing party, convicted of bribing people to vote for its candidate in Legislative Council by-election

  • Magistrate finds the former aide and an accomplice offered ‘lucky bags’ to the residents of a housing estate to induce them to vote for Vincent Cheng
  • Other co-defendants accused of taking the bribes are acquitted after judge notes their acceptance may have been ‘perfunctory’

Brian Wong

Updated: 6:44pm, 13 May, 2021

