Exterior view of the West Kowloon Law Courts Building in Cheung Sha Wan. File photo: SCMP
Former aide to Starry Lee, head of Hong Kong’s largest pro-Beijing party, convicted of bribing people to vote for its candidate in Legislative Council by-election
- Magistrate finds the former aide and an accomplice offered ‘lucky bags’ to the residents of a housing estate to induce them to vote for Vincent Cheng
- Other co-defendants accused of taking the bribes are acquitted after judge notes their acceptance may have been ‘perfunctory’
Topic | Hong Kong courts
