Edmund Wan is better known on the airwaves as ‘Giggs’. Photo: YouTube
Hong Kong internet radio host facing money-laundering, sedition charges denied bail over Taiwan connections, High Court judge says

  • Judge says earlier rejection of Edmund Wan’s bail application was based on him posing an ‘extremely high’ risk of absconding, points to apparent Taiwan links
  • Wan, 52, is to stand trial on five counts each of sedition and money laundering

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Brian Wong

Updated: 11:01pm, 13 May, 2021

