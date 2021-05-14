Protesters in 2019 hold up a yellow raincoat in memory of Marco Leung. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong protests: former opposition lawmaker rues not getting the chance to prevent ‘raincoat man’ from falling to his death
- Democratic Party member Roy Kwong, also a social worker, tells Coroner’s Court he has a track record of persuading suicidal people to return to safety, but police rejected his advances
- An inquest is being held into the death of Marco Leung, who died after falling from an Admiralty shopping centre during the 2019 protests
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Protesters in 2019 hold up a yellow raincoat in memory of Marco Leung. Photo: AFP