Hong Kong protests: former opposition lawmaker rues not getting the chance to prevent ‘raincoat man’ from falling to his death

  • Democratic Party member Roy Kwong, also a social worker, tells Coroner’s Court he has a track record of persuading suicidal people to return to safety, but police rejected his advances
  • An inquest is being held into the death of Marco Leung, who died after falling from an Admiralty shopping centre during the 2019 protests

Brian Wong

Updated: 7:09pm, 14 May, 2021

