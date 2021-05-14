The High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Warton Li The High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong protests: chef jailed for more than six years over ‘senseless’ knife attack on student near Tai Po Lennon Wall in 2019

  • High Court judge Andrew Chan says the attack by defendant Liu Guosheng was premeditated, with an intention ‘to kill’ the 19-year-old victim
  • He jailed Liu for six years and four months, having reduced the sentence from 10 years to reflect a timely guilty plea and his surrender to police

Brian Wong

Updated: 8:22pm, 14 May, 2021

