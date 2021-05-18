Civil Human Rights Front convenor Figo Chan arrives at District Court on Tuesday. Photo: Winson Wong Civil Human Rights Front convenor Figo Chan arrives at District Court on Tuesday. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests: six opposition figures remanded in custody ahead of sentencing for 2019 National Day rally

  • Figo Chan, 25-year-old convenor of march organiser the Civil Human Rights Front, is the youngest of the defendants, all of whom have pleaded guilty
  • Mitigation for the six, along with four others already in custody, will be heard on Monday, with sentencing to follow on May 28

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 3:51pm, 18 May, 2021

