Tong Ying-kit, 24, is accused of ramming his motorcycle into a group of police during a July 1 demonstration. Photo: Cable TV
First person tried under Hong Kong’s national security law loses bid for a jury trial
- Tong Ying-kit, accused of driving his motorcycle into a group of police officers, will have his case heard by three judges hand-picked by city leader Carrie Lam
- The 24-year-old’s request for judicial review accused Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng of stripping him of his constitutional rights
