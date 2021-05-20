Tong Ying-kit, 24, is accused of ramming his motorcycle into a group of police during a July 1 demonstration. Photo: Cable TV Tong Ying-kit, 24, is accused of ramming his motorcycle into a group of police during a July 1 demonstration. Photo: Cable TV
Tong Ying-kit, 24, is accused of ramming his motorcycle into a group of police during a July 1 demonstration. Photo: Cable TV
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

First person tried under Hong Kong’s national security law loses bid for a jury trial

  • Tong Ying-kit, accused of driving his motorcycle into a group of police officers, will have his case heard by three judges hand-picked by city leader Carrie Lam
  • The 24-year-old’s request for judicial review accused Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng of stripping him of his constitutional rights

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Brian Wong

Updated: 12:38pm, 20 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Tong Ying-kit, 24, is accused of ramming his motorcycle into a group of police during a July 1 demonstration. Photo: Cable TV Tong Ying-kit, 24, is accused of ramming his motorcycle into a group of police during a July 1 demonstration. Photo: Cable TV
Tong Ying-kit, 24, is accused of ramming his motorcycle into a group of police during a July 1 demonstration. Photo: Cable TV
READ FULL ARTICLE