The security guard tried to blackmail his former employer. Photo: Shutterstock The security guard tried to blackmail his former employer. Photo: Shutterstock
The security guard tried to blackmail his former employer. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Blackmailer pleads guilty in HK$100 million plot involving Hong Kong tycoon and nude images of his celebrity wife

  • Former security guard Wong Hin-chung tried to extort Hong Kong employer with 24-second video of half-naked spouse
  • Wong and accomplices Kwong Hung-kwong, and Michael Tsui face up to seven years behind bars

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Brian Wong

Updated: 7:30pm, 21 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The security guard tried to blackmail his former employer. Photo: Shutterstock The security guard tried to blackmail his former employer. Photo: Shutterstock
The security guard tried to blackmail his former employer. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE