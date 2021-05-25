Wong Wai-keung leaves court on Monday. Photo: Edmond So
Court denies request for trial delay by Hong Kong reporter accused of misusing government database
- Ta Kung Pao reporter Wong Wai-keung sought to delay proceedings for nine months until an appeal in a similar case is decided
- But Principal Magistrate Ivy Chui says long adjournment unnecessary and asks prosecutors why they treated the two defendants differently
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Wong Wai-keung leaves court on Monday. Photo: Edmond So