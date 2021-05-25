Wong Wai-keung leaves court on Monday. Photo: Edmond So Wong Wai-keung leaves court on Monday. Photo: Edmond So
Court denies request for trial delay by Hong Kong reporter accused of misusing government database

  • Ta Kung Pao reporter Wong Wai-keung sought to delay proceedings for nine months until an appeal in a similar case is decided
  • But Principal Magistrate Ivy Chui says long adjournment unnecessary and asks prosecutors why they treated the two defendants differently

Brian Wong

Updated: 1:19am, 25 May, 2021

Wong Wai-keung leaves court on Monday. Photo: Edmond So
