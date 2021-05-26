Lui Ah-fook, 47, has been convicted of paying HK$1,000 to 36 people to secure their votes for a pro-establishment candidate in the 2016 Legco race. Photo: Brian Wong Lui Ah-fook, 47, has been convicted of paying HK$1,000 to 36 people to secure their votes for a pro-establishment candidate in the 2016 Legco race. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong taxi drivers’ association executive convicted of conspiring to buy votes in 2016 Legislative Council race

  • Lui Ah-fook, along with his son and sister, conspired to buy votes in the IT sector for Legco hopeful Eric Yeung, who ultimately lost
  • The trial of eight more co-defendants who have pleaded not guilty to bribery-related charges will open on Thursday

Brian Wong

Updated: 9:49pm, 26 May, 2021

Lui Ah-fook, 47, has been convicted of paying HK$1,000 to 36 people to secure their votes for a pro-establishment candidate in the 2016 Legco race. Photo: Brian Wong
