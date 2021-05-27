Anti-government protesters descended on Lan Kwai Fong in Central on Halloween night in 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang Anti-government protesters descended on Lan Kwai Fong in Central on Halloween night in 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: student jailed for chanting slogans calling for city’s liberation at unlawful 2019 demonstration

  • Cherie Yee, 20, sentenced on Thursday to 10 weeks in prison for taking part in an unlawful assembly in Central two years ago
  • She was among the 100 or so masked protesters who took to the streets on Halloween in and around the Lan Kwai Fong party district

Brian Wong

Updated: 5:23pm, 27 May, 2021

