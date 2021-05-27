The homeless residents are seeking compensation over their confiscated belongings. Photo: Edmond So The homeless residents are seeking compensation over their confiscated belongings. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong police have failed to explain why they needed to swiftly clear street sleepers from public park, court official says

  • Group of homeless residents living in a public park seeking compensation from the government after their belongings were confiscated
  • Department of Justice had been asked to detail police officers’ actions during an anti-drug operation in Tung Chau Street Park in Sham Shui Po

Brian Wong

Updated: 8:27pm, 27 May, 2021

The homeless residents are seeking compensation over their confiscated belongings. Photo: Edmond So
