The homeless residents are seeking compensation over their confiscated belongings. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong police have failed to explain why they needed to swiftly clear street sleepers from public park, court official says
- Group of homeless residents living in a public park seeking compensation from the government after their belongings were confiscated
- Department of Justice had been asked to detail police officers’ actions during an anti-drug operation in Tung Chau Street Park in Sham Shui Po
