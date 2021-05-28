A local student was sentenced to more 51 months in jail for his role in a chaotic September, 2019 protest in Tuen Mun. Photo: Sam Tsang A local student was sentenced to more 51 months in jail for his role in a chaotic September, 2019 protest in Tuen Mun. Photo: Sam Tsang
A local student was sentenced to more 51 months in jail for his role in a chaotic September, 2019 protest in Tuen Mun. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: student jailed for more than 4 years over role in chaos from Tuen Mun march against ‘dama’ singers

  • The 21-year-old defendant was found guilty of rioting and possessing an offensive weapon at the September 2019 protest
  • The march began as a demonstration against the behaviour of the controversial performers, but quickly descended into clashes with police

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Brian Wong

Updated: 4:12pm, 28 May, 2021

