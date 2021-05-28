A local student was sentenced to more 51 months in jail for his role in a chaotic September, 2019 protest in Tuen Mun. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: student jailed for more than 4 years over role in chaos from Tuen Mun march against ‘dama’ singers
- The 21-year-old defendant was found guilty of rioting and possessing an offensive weapon at the September 2019 protest
- The march began as a demonstration against the behaviour of the controversial performers, but quickly descended into clashes with police
