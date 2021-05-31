Alexandra Wong, pictured in 2020, was arrested on Sunday. Photo: Jonathan Wong Alexandra Wong, pictured in 2020, was arrested on Sunday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Coronavirus: activist ‘Grandma Wong’ arrested over Tiananmen march following Hong Kong police ban of June 4 events

  • Alexandra Wong marched solo from start point of annual march that police banned again this year citing Covid-19 restrictions
  • The 65-year-old was arrested in Wan Chai on suspicion of taking part in an unauthorised assembly, and related incitement offence

Topic |   June 4 vigil in Hong Kong
Danny Mok
Updated: 11:35am, 31 May, 2021

