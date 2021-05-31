Alexandra Wong, pictured in 2020, was arrested on Sunday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Coronavirus: activist ‘Grandma Wong’ arrested over Tiananmen march following Hong Kong police ban of June 4 events
- Alexandra Wong marched solo from start point of annual march that police banned again this year citing Covid-19 restrictions
- The 65-year-old was arrested in Wan Chai on suspicion of taking part in an unauthorised assembly, and related incitement offence
