Some of the 47 Hong Kong opposition figures charged with subversion leave the Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
National security law: 47 Hong Kong opposition figures charged with subversion facing potential life sentences after trial moved to High Court
- Defence lawyers at Monday hearing fail to convince Chief Magistrate Victor So to first establish what prosecutors must prove in order to obtain a guilty verdict
- It has yet to be determined if the trial, moved to the higher court at the prosecution’s request, will involve a jury or if the public and journalists will be allowed to attend
