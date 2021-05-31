Some of the 47 Hong Kong opposition figures charged with subversion leave the Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong Some of the 47 Hong Kong opposition figures charged with subversion leave the Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
Some of the 47 Hong Kong opposition figures charged with subversion leave the Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

National security law: 47 Hong Kong opposition figures charged with subversion facing potential life sentences after trial moved to High Court

  • Defence lawyers at Monday hearing fail to convince Chief Magistrate Victor So to first establish what prosecutors must prove in order to obtain a guilty verdict
  • It has yet to be determined if the trial, moved to the higher court at the prosecution’s request, will involve a jury or if the public and journalists will be allowed to attend

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Brian Wong

Updated: 9:02pm, 31 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Some of the 47 Hong Kong opposition figures charged with subversion leave the Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong Some of the 47 Hong Kong opposition figures charged with subversion leave the Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
Some of the 47 Hong Kong opposition figures charged with subversion leave the Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE