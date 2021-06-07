Tong Ying-kit now faces a dangerous driving charge in addition to his alleged national security law offences. Photo: Cable TV Tong Ying-kit now faces a dangerous driving charge in addition to his alleged national security law offences. Photo: Cable TV
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

National security law: dangerous driving charge added to Hong Kong case against man who drove motorcycle into police

  • Prosecutors win right to bring traffic ordinance charge as alternative should they not be able to prove terrorism under Beijing-imposed law
  • High Court judges reject defence argument they were strictly limited to hearing security law cases

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Brian Wong

Updated: 6:34pm, 7 Jun, 2021

