Tong Ying-kit now faces a dangerous driving charge in addition to his alleged national security law offences. Photo: Cable TV
National security law: dangerous driving charge added to Hong Kong case against man who drove motorcycle into police
- Prosecutors win right to bring traffic ordinance charge as alternative should they not be able to prove terrorism under Beijing-imposed law
- High Court judges reject defence argument they were strictly limited to hearing security law cases
