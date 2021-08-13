Supreme Learning Centre in Kowloon City is under investigation. Photo: Handout Supreme Learning Centre in Kowloon City is under investigation. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong student working part-time at tutorial centre arrested for allegedly exaggerating her exam grades

  • HKU student, 21, held on suspicion of violating Trade Descriptions Ordinance, following earlier arrest of married couple running tutorial centre
  • She is accused of embellishing her academic achievements in promotional material for the Supreme Learning Centre, the Kowloon facility where she works

Danny Mok
Updated: 11:59pm, 13 Aug, 2021

