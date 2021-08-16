A father was sentenced to 16 months in jail at the District Court on Monday for assaulting his son with a knife last year. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong man who hacked son with knife in dispute over bathroom use jailed for 16 months
- Judge finds a more lenient sentence appropriate given the defendant’s poor health and his otherwise clean record
- The former butcher had attacked his son with the knife last year in a fit of anger after the younger man ignored his request to let him use the bathroom
Topic | Hong Kong courts
A father was sentenced to 16 months in jail at the District Court on Monday for assaulting his son with a knife last year. Photo: Nora Tam