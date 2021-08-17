A 25-year-old student accused of killing snails with salt was arrested on Monday. Photo: Handout A 25-year-old student accused of killing snails with salt was arrested on Monday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong doctoral student accused of covering snails in salt arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty

  • Police responding to reports detained the 25-year-old, seizing clothes he was wearing at the time of the alleged offence
  • Passers-by challenged the Polytechnic University student, who told them snails damaged the ecosytem and needed to be culled

Danny Mok
Updated: 12:28am, 17 Aug, 2021

A 25-year-old student accused of killing snails with salt was arrested on Monday. Photo: Handout
