A 25-year-old student accused of killing snails with salt was arrested on Monday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong doctoral student accused of covering snails in salt arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty
- Police responding to reports detained the 25-year-old, seizing clothes he was wearing at the time of the alleged offence
- Passers-by challenged the Polytechnic University student, who told them snails damaged the ecosytem and needed to be culled
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
A 25-year-old student accused of killing snails with salt was arrested on Monday. Photo: Handout