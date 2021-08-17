The alleged assault took place at the San Fan Estate, the first public housing development in Hong Kong’s Tuen Mun district. Photo: Handout The alleged assault took place at the San Fan Estate, the first public housing development in Hong Kong’s Tuen Mun district. Photo: Handout
The alleged assault took place at the San Fan Estate, the first public housing development in Hong Kong’s Tuen Mun district. Photo: Handout
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong man arrested over alleged rape of 13-year-old girl in 1983

  • Wong Chun-chuen, 57, was wanted in connection with the alleged assault that took place in a Tuen Mun public housing estate demolished years ago
  • He will face charges on one count of rape and one of robbery on Tuesday afternoon

Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 2:53pm, 17 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The alleged assault took place at the San Fan Estate, the first public housing development in Hong Kong’s Tuen Mun district. Photo: Handout The alleged assault took place at the San Fan Estate, the first public housing development in Hong Kong’s Tuen Mun district. Photo: Handout
The alleged assault took place at the San Fan Estate, the first public housing development in Hong Kong’s Tuen Mun district. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE