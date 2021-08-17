The alleged assault took place at the San Fan Estate, the first public housing development in Hong Kong’s Tuen Mun district. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong man arrested over alleged rape of 13-year-old girl in 1983
- Wong Chun-chuen, 57, was wanted in connection with the alleged assault that took place in a Tuen Mun public housing estate demolished years ago
- He will face charges on one count of rape and one of robbery on Tuesday afternoon
Topic | Crime
