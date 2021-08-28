Footage of the brazen theft went viral online, sparking a citywide manhunt last weekend.
Hong Kong police arrest suspect linked to pole-hook high-rise robbery captured in viral video
- Jobless man, 31, suspected to also be involved in four other cases within Sham Shui Po area
- Video shows thief on scaffolding of tenth-floor flat and snaring handbag from sofa with improvised apparatus through window
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
