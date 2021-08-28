Footage of the brazen theft went viral online, sparking a citywide manhunt last weekend. Footage of the brazen theft went viral online, sparking a citywide manhunt last weekend.
Footage of the brazen theft went viral online, sparking a citywide manhunt last weekend.
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest suspect linked to pole-hook high-rise robbery captured in viral video

  • Jobless man, 31, suspected to also be involved in four other cases within Sham Shui Po area
  • Video shows thief on scaffolding of tenth-floor flat and snaring handbag from sofa with improvised apparatus through window

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 9:18pm, 28 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Footage of the brazen theft went viral online, sparking a citywide manhunt last weekend. Footage of the brazen theft went viral online, sparking a citywide manhunt last weekend.
Footage of the brazen theft went viral online, sparking a citywide manhunt last weekend.
READ FULL ARTICLE