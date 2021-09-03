The prohibited items were found during a surprise check at the workshop where the six were working in the morning, according to the department. One woman in the group had been placed under special surveillance after intelligence revealed she and others were trying to gang up and attempt to incite inmates to join them, it said.

Disciplinary action was taken against them, which triggered the threats from the others.

Tiffany Yuen was said to be among the inmates involved. Photo: K. Y. Cheng

“At 3.58pm, 18 persons in custody at the same workshop exerted pressure on the institution’s management to rescind the disciplinary action taken against the six persons in custody, or else they would take further actions,” the department said.

The 18 inmates were eventually dispersed and placed under investigation.

The Regional Response Team was formed in 2016 and carries some of the latest riot control weapons to respond to prison violence.