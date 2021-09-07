A student reversed his not guilty plea in a protest-related explosives case at the last minute after being presented with new evidence on Tuesday. Photo: Warton Li A student reversed his not guilty plea in a protest-related explosives case at the last minute after being presented with new evidence on Tuesday. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong protests: fingerprints lifted from folder, notebook prompt student to reverse not guilty plea in explosives case

  • The student and a co-defendant have now both admitted producing gunpowder and thermite at a makeshift explosives lab
  • In addition to the explosives charges, the co-defendant is also facing allegations relating to drones believed to be intended for carrying bombs

Brian Wong

Updated: 6:03pm, 7 Sep, 2021

