The consignment was declared as Mitragyna speciosa, the scientific name of the kratom tree. Photo: Handout
Customs makes first seizure of kratom just weeks after drug is banned in Hong Kong
- Customs discovers 2.5 tonnes of the drug in powder form in transit from Indonesia to Florida, where it is legal in all but one county
- No attempt was made to disguise the shipment, which arrived about two weeks after Hong Kong outlawed the drug
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
