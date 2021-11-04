Pharmacologist Bernard Cheung at the Coroner’s Court on Thursday. Photo: Brian Wong Pharmacologist Bernard Cheung at the Coroner’s Court on Thursday. Photo: Brian Wong
Pharmacologist Bernard Cheung at the Coroner’s Court on Thursday. Photo: Brian Wong
No definitive proof Sinovac jab caused heart blockage that killed chronically ill man, expert tells Hong Kong inquest

  • Timble Li, who suffered from obesity and also smoked, died in hospital two days after taking his first dose of Chinese-made vaccine
  • Pharmacologist tells inquest that while he cannot conclusively prove the jab led to Li’s death, he also acknowledges it might have ‘been last straw’

Brian Wong

Updated: 9:00pm, 4 Nov, 2021

