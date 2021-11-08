The trial in District Court is expected to last six days. Photo: Warton Li The trial in District Court is expected to last six days. Photo: Warton Li
Former boss of British engineer suing Hong Kong company for discrimination admits calling him a ‘gweilo’, but says using foreigner would have sounded odd

  • Francis William Haden is seeking damages and written apology from Leighton Contractors
  • Supervisor Lai Chiu-nam says slang term, which means ‘ghost man’, is a colloquialism widely used to describe white people in the city

Brian Wong

Updated: 9:52pm, 8 Nov, 2021

