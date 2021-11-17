Hong Kong’s High Court on Wednesday sentenced a husband and wife to five years and four months’ jail for abusing a child who died in their care. Photo: Warton Li Hong Kong’s High Court on Wednesday sentenced a husband and wife to five years and four months’ jail for abusing a child who died in their care. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong couple jailed 5 years, 4 months over death of malnourished child that was tied up with dog leash, beaten with rattan sticks

  • Heiley Or, who was 22 months old, had at least 70 bruises, abrasions and scars on her body when she died
  • The husband and wife, who were watching the child for a friend, pleaded guilty to assault and neglect, but the cause of the head injuries that directly led to her death remain unclear

