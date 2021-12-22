Anti-government protesters react to tear gas in Wan Chai on October 5, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: 5 cleared of rioting, but judge says group will be jailed for breaking ban on wearing masks

  • Police failure to cordon off area where disturbance was taking place means defendants could have been there unwittingly, judge says
  • But custodial sentence only possible option for four students and freelance musician who wore face coverings day after ban took effect

Brian Wong

Updated: 4:21pm, 22 Dec, 2021

