The defendant had earlier pleaded guilty at West Kowloon Court. Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong man jailed for 8 months over seditious posters which insulted judges presiding over first national security law trial

  • Property manager Kim Chiang, 41, is the second person to be sanctioned under the colonial-era sedition law since China resumed sovereignty over city in 1997
  • Defendant had pleaded guilty to five counts of sedition-related offences after he was caught affixing posters to kindergarten and High Court last year

Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 2:49pm, 31 Jan, 2022

