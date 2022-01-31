The defendant had earlier pleaded guilty at West Kowloon Court. Dickson Lee
Hong Kong man jailed for 8 months over seditious posters which insulted judges presiding over first national security law trial
- Property manager Kim Chiang, 41, is the second person to be sanctioned under the colonial-era sedition law since China resumed sovereignty over city in 1997
- Defendant had pleaded guilty to five counts of sedition-related offences after he was caught affixing posters to kindergarten and High Court last year
Topic | Hong Kong courts
The defendant had earlier pleaded guilty at West Kowloon Court. Dickson Lee