Wong Wai-kuen was sentenced on two counts of theft at Eastern Court on Tuesday. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Ex-senior employee ordered to do 80 hours of community service for stealing household appliances from Hong Kong chief secretary’s residence

  • Wong Wai-kuen, 44, was chief steward at Victoria House when he stole a refrigerator and dehumidifier from the premises
  • He confessed to wrongdoing after a search of his flat found that his refrigerator was not the model offered to staff

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 3:00pm, 15 Feb, 2022

