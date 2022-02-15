Wong Wai-kuen was sentenced on two counts of theft at Eastern Court on Tuesday. Photo: Nora Tam
Ex-senior employee ordered to do 80 hours of community service for stealing household appliances from Hong Kong chief secretary’s residence
- Wong Wai-kuen, 44, was chief steward at Victoria House when he stole a refrigerator and dehumidifier from the premises
- He confessed to wrongdoing after a search of his flat found that his refrigerator was not the model offered to staff
