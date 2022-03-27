Hong Kong police arrested a woman and fined 16 diners for allegedly breaking social-distancing rules. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrested a woman and fined 16 diners for allegedly breaking social-distancing rules. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Coronavirus: Hong Kong police arrest 1, fine 16 for breaking social-distancing rules at restaurant birthday party

  • Police say arrested woman was in charge of restaurant in Sheung Wan where the party took place
  • Fixed penalty tickets of HK$5,000 were handed out to each attendee for violating two-person public gathering limit

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 9:25pm, 27 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong police arrested a woman and fined 16 diners for allegedly breaking social-distancing rules. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrested a woman and fined 16 diners for allegedly breaking social-distancing rules. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE