Hong Kong police arrested a couple over suspected animal abuse after a dog was found dead and chained in the New Territories. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrested a couple over suspected animal abuse after a dog was found dead and chained in the New Territories. Photo: Warton Li
Animals
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest couple over suspected animal abuse after dog found dead and chained

  • Officers were sent to village house in New Territories following emergency call on Monday
  • Police say suspects were released on bail and were pending further investigation

Topic |   Animals
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 2:54pm, 19 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong police arrested a couple over suspected animal abuse after a dog was found dead and chained in the New Territories. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrested a couple over suspected animal abuse after a dog was found dead and chained in the New Territories. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE