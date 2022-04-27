Former Hong Kong district councillor Ben Ho. Photo: Facebook
Former Hong Kong district councillor Ben Ho. Photo: Facebook
Former Hong Kong district councillor spared return to jail, gets suspended sentence over call to ‘beat’ police officers

  • Ben Ho, who spent five weeks in jail earlier this year, had written posts on social media in May 2020 threatening to ‘beat the cops up’
  • Mr Justice Russell Coleman suspends Ho’s one-month jail term for a year after finding level of violence advocated was ‘not at the most extreme end’

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 10:51pm, 27 Apr, 2022

