Former Hong Kong district councillor spared return to jail, gets suspended sentence over call to ‘beat’ police officers
- Ben Ho, who spent five weeks in jail earlier this year, had written posts on social media in May 2020 threatening to ‘beat the cops up’
- Mr Justice Russell Coleman suspends Ho’s one-month jail term for a year after finding level of violence advocated was ‘not at the most extreme end’
