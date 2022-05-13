Hong Kong’s top court is set to hear the final legal bid against a policy limiting gender status change on ID cards. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong top court set to hear final legal bid against policy limiting gender status change on ID cards

  • Court of Appeal endorses application by Henry Edward Tse and person identified as Q for top court to revisit their challenge against government refusal to amend ID cards
  • Litigants had their breasts removed, received hormonal treatment and lived as men, but decided against full sex reassignment surgery

Brian Wong

Updated: 3:31pm, 13 May, 2022

Hong Kong’s top court is set to hear the final legal bid against a policy limiting gender status change on ID cards. Photo: Jonathan Wong
