Adam Ma was sentenced to 69 months in jail last November for inciting secession on 20 occasions during a three-month span. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong’s self-styled ‘Captain America’ spouted ‘empty words’, legal counsel says in first appeal related to city’s national security law

  • Senior counsel Edwin Choy says sentencing judge made multiple errors when assessing case of former food delivery worker Adam Ma
  • Ma was sentenced to 69 months in jail last November for inciting secession on 20 occasions

Brian Wong

Updated: 4:34pm, 7 Jun, 2022

