Adam Ma was sentenced to 69 months in jail last November for inciting secession on 20 occasions during a three-month span. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong’s self-styled ‘Captain America’ spouted ‘empty words’, legal counsel says in first appeal related to city’s national security law
- Senior counsel Edwin Choy says sentencing judge made multiple errors when assessing case of former food delivery worker Adam Ma
- Ma was sentenced to 69 months in jail last November for inciting secession on 20 occasions
