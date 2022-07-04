Hong Kong police have arrested a 66-year-old man on suspicion of cruelty to animals after six rabbits were found without enough water. Officers were sent to a house in the Kwu Tung area of Sheung Shui in the New Territories after they got a 999 emergency call at about 5pm on Sunday. “Six rabbits were found in crates outside the house. The hygiene of the place was poor and there was not enough water,” the force said on Monday. “The examination showed the rabbits were not in life-threatening condition. They were later collected by a relevant animal welfare organisation for further examination.” Hong Kong cat owner guilty of animal cruelty for ‘prank’ but court returns pet Police said they were tipped off by a caller who claimed the rabbits were intended for sale and who suspected they had been mistreated. The force said the suspect was still being held for questioning on Monday morning and had not been charged with an offence. Officers from the police’s animal crime team in Tai Po district are investigating the case. The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) said they had collected six rabbits – five adults and one young one – from the scene. An SPCA spokeswoman said the animals would be examined by a vet and a report would be submitted to police. Hong Kong cat owner avoids jail for putting pet in washing machine Police warned that animal cruelty was a serious offence punishable by up to three years in jail and a HK$200,000 fine. “Police appeal to all pet owners to provide a proper living environment with enough food and water for their pets,” the force said.