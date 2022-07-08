Ramanjit Singh, alias Romi. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong court approves extradition of resident Ramanjit Singh to India for alleged role in notorious jailbreak
- Ramanjit Singh, also known as Romi, was put on a global watch list by Interpol after New Delhi accused him of jumping bail having orchestrated 2016 jailbreak in Punjab
- Magistrate rules Indian government has satisfied legal requirements and gathered enough evidence to try Singh on two offences relating to escape from lawful custody
