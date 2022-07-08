Ramanjit Singh, alias Romi. Photo: Handout
Ramanjit Singh, alias Romi. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong court approves extradition of resident Ramanjit Singh to India for alleged role in notorious jailbreak

  • Ramanjit Singh, also known as Romi, was put on a global watch list by Interpol after New Delhi accused him of jumping bail having orchestrated 2016 jailbreak in Punjab
  • Magistrate rules Indian government has satisfied legal requirements and gathered enough evidence to try Singh on two offences relating to escape from lawful custody

Brian Wong

Updated: 8:59pm, 8 Jul, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Ramanjit Singh, alias Romi. Photo: Handout
Ramanjit Singh, alias Romi. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE