Two kittens have been rescued after being found abandoned without food or water in a crate under the scorching sun on the streets of Hong Kong, prompting an animal welfare group to condemn their owner for his “heartless and cold-blooded” act. The pet owner decided to abandon the cats because his wife was pregnant, dumping the animals in Ho Man Tin last Thursday, according to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA). “It was over 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) outside, without water or food in the cage. The cats could have suffered from heatstroke or other conditions if it weren’t for a cleaning lady who heard some weak meowing nearby and reported to us about the cage,” the SPCA said on Facebook. “Our staff immediately rushed to the cage and couldn’t believe how heartless and cold-blooded the owner was.” The SPCA explained the two domestic short-haired cats, thought to be about four months old, had been taken to its Kowloon centre on Princess Margaret Road in Ho Man Tin soon before 10.30am last Thursday by their owner who “decided to surrender them as his wife was pregnant”. Hong Kong police arrest driver suspected of hitting cat with car and fleeing The man left the centre with his pets in the cage after front desk staff asked him to call its receiving department to make a surrender appointment so that the animals would be handled properly. But the crate containing the two cats was found by a cleaning worker about 10 minutes later next to a rubbish bin on Chi Man Street, a short distance away from the animal welfare centre. The society said security camera footage showed that the man, wearing a blue and white striped shirt, left the centre and went straight to the Chi Man Street site to dump the cats. “He walked away like he couldn’t care less,” the SPCA said on Facebook. “They don’t deserve to be treated like garbage,” was the caption the society put on the photograph of the two cats. The two cats were found to be in normal health after an examination. “They will be cared for by our foster parents before starting their journey to look for a new home,” the SPCA said. The society confirmed they would look into whether animal cruelty was involved in the incident. Cruelty to animals is punishable by up to three years in jail and a HK$200,000 (US$25,000) fine in Hong Kong.