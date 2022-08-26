Defendant Chan Chim-tak leaving the High Court earlier in the trial. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong pair cleared of raping domestic helper, defence says man had one-night stand with worker that led to divorce

  • Former part-time cook Chan Chim-tak, 48, and restaurant worker Lai Chi-san, 36, were accused by their helper of rape and paying her HK$150 in hush money
  • Panel comprising four men and three women returns unanimous verdict clearing them of all charges

Brian Wong

Updated: 4:12pm, 26 Aug, 2022

