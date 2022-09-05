Footage of the robbers during the heist in Causeway Bay. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police arrest 6 suspects over luxury watch heist in major shopping district
- Police say six men arrested for alleged roles in theft of 70 luxury watches worth about HK$13 million (US$1.7 million) from Tse’s Collection store in Causeway Bay
- Officers recover 36 watches stolen during heist, as force urges public to contact investigators if they come across any timepieces of unknown origins
Footage of the robbers during the heist in Causeway Bay. Photo: Handout