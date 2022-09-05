Footage of the robbers during the heist in Causeway Bay. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police arrest 6 suspects over luxury watch heist in major shopping district

  • Police say six men arrested for alleged roles in theft of 70 luxury watches worth about HK$13 million (US$1.7 million) from Tse’s Collection store in Causeway Bay
  • Officers recover 36 watches stolen during heist, as force urges public to contact investigators if they come across any timepieces of unknown origins

Danny Mok
Updated: 12:05am, 6 Sep, 2022

