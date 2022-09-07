A 64-year-old man was found guilty of rioting and wounding on Wednesday for his role in an indiscriminate attack on demonstrators and train passengers in one of the most divisive chapters of the 2019 anti-government protests. A deputy judge at West Kowloon Court convicted Ching Wai-ming based on prosecutors’ identification of him among a white-clad group of men wielding iron poles and rattan sticks at Yuen Long MTR station between July 21 and 22, that year. About 100 attackers stormed the station that night and injured at least 45 people, claiming the move was to protect their homes while some black-shirted protesters were making their way back from a mass demonstration on Hong Kong Island against a now-withdrawn extradition bill. Man crossed border to join 2019 Hong Kong railway station attack, court hears A Hong Kong identity card holder living in neighbouring Shenzhen, Ching was seen in a white top and assembling with other assailants near the station that evening, before storming the premises at around 11pm and assaulting at least three people within three minutes. The accused then instructed his comrades to proceed to the station’s platform to go after commuters inside a stranded train, before leaving the premises alongside other white-clad men at around 11.14pm. Ching is the eighth person convicted in connection with the incident, with seven others found guilty and sentenced to up to seven years in jail by another judge last year.