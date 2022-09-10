The government has announced it is to tighten up rules for reporting suspected child abuse in a bid to crack down on the problem. Photo: Shutterstock.
Explainer |
A look at how Hong Kong is handling legislation on child abuse
- Government to make it mandatory for professionals involved with children to report suspected serious child abuse to the authorities
- Three-tier ‘traffic light’ system to tackle child abuse proposed by the labour and welfare secretary
The government has announced it is to tighten up rules for reporting suspected child abuse in a bid to crack down on the problem. Photo: Shutterstock.