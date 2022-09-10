The government has announced it is to tighten up rules for reporting suspected child abuse in a bid to crack down on the problem. Photo: Shutterstock.
A look at how Hong Kong is handling legislation on child abuse

  • Government to make it mandatory for professionals involved with children to report suspected serious child abuse to the authorities
  • Three-tier ‘traffic light’ system to tackle child abuse proposed by the labour and welfare secretary

Tony Cheung
Updated: 2:00pm, 10 Sep, 2022

