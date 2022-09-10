Five speech therapists behind a series of children’s books containing provocative depictions of mainland China have been jailed for 19 months each under Hong Kong’s colonial-era sedition law . A District Court judge approved by the city’s leader to adjudicate national security cases sentenced the five on Saturday, three days after convicting them of violating the 1938 legislation which he said was constitutional. The book series, published between June 2020 and March last year, focused on the struggles between a village of sheep and a group of intruding wolves. 5 Hong Kong speech therapists behind children’s books convicted of sedition The defendants, already locked up for more than a year on national security grounds, are expected to be eligible for early release next month. The five, convicted on a joint count of “conspiracy to print, publish, distribute, display and/or reproduce seditious publications”, are former executive members of the defunct General Union of Hong Kong Speech Therapists. They are chairwoman Lorie Lai Man-ling, 26, deputy chairwoman Melody Yeung Yat-yee, 28, secretary Sidney Ng Hau-yi, 29, treasurer Samuel Chan Yuen-sum, 26, and committee member Marco Fong Tsz-ho, 27. Another deputy chairwoman of the union, speech therapist Wong Hoi-ching, left Hong Kong one day before the five were arrested in July last year. The five were accused of publishing three picture books with a view to undermining national security, via a portrayal of Beijing as a “cold-blooded, totalitarian and ruthless” regime. Hong Kong national security police arrest 5 over ‘seditious’ children’s books Prosecutors said the five, from producing the books and organising study groups to advocating their political stance at street booths and during media interviews, had been persistent in vilifying Beijing and the Hong Kong government using offensive analogies. Judge Kwok Wai-kin emphasised in sentencing that the right to freedom of expression was not without bounds and must be subject to restrictions, including national security. Some of the defendants remained adamant when they made submissions on mitigation on Saturday. Chairwoman Lai questioned if freedom with restraints truly qualified as freedom in its true sense. Is there still a place for Hong Kong’s colonial-era sedition law? Yeung, the deputy chairwoman, compared her prosecution with the trials of Socrates and Galileo, saying the present case was in essence the authorities’ attempt to define the “correct historical perspective”. But she said only a layman’s heart could judge whether the disputed picture books spread rumours or aptly recounted past events in the eyes of ordinary people. “I have no regret for choosing to stand with the sheep. My only regret is that I could not publish more picture books before my arrest, and my lack of persistence to ensure the quality of the publications,” Yeung said. Secretary Ng, in her letter to the court, said the five’s case was but a “silhouette of the greater political context in society”. “The objective effect of our prosecution is to alarm civil society and cause the estrangement of residents from one another, a result which no one Hongkonger would wish to see,” she wrote. She insisted the picture books merely provided an explanation on the negative sentiments permeating society since the anti-government protests in 2019, called on readers to reflect on the reasons for obeying the law, and recorded people’s “acts of bravery for a just cause”. Lawyers for Chan and Fong urged the court to reduce sentences based on the defendants’ good background and contributions to the community. Steven Kwan Man-wai, for Fong, referred to the lack of evidence showing the publications in question had endangered the country’s safety or undermined the “one country, two systems” governing principle. Amnesty International said the convictions were “an absurd example of the disintegration of human rights in the city”, and accused the government of “weaponising” archaic sedition legislation to crack down on freedom of expression. The latest convictions brought the number of people found guilty under the sedition law since the city’s 1997 return to Chinese rule to 13. Those convicted before the present case include online radio hosts, students, a property manager and a housewife.