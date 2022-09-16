The most notorious kidnappings in Hong Kong occurred in the 1990s. Photo: Shutterstock
Explainer |
Hong Kong kidnappings: the body of a man has been found buried on a hillside. We recount other notorious cases in the city
- High-profile abductions centred on wealthy families in the 1990s, with enormous ransoms paid
- In recent years, such cases have been rare as criminals prefer deception tactics, even bogus kidnapping calls
