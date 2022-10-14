The 37-year-old was sentenced to three months’ imprisonment at Shatin Magistrates’ Court. Photo: Winson Wong
The 37-year-old was sentenced to three months’ imprisonment at Shatin Magistrates’ Court. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong society
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong mother jailed for 3 months for forging child’s birth certificate to allegedly get extra 4 weeks of maternity leave

  • Wong Chi-mei pleaded guilty to two counts of using and possessing a false instrument
  • The 37-year-old submitted a birth certificate with a fake birthday of her child to her employer

Edith Lin

Updated: 9:20pm, 14 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The 37-year-old was sentenced to three months’ imprisonment at Shatin Magistrates’ Court. Photo: Winson Wong
The 37-year-old was sentenced to three months’ imprisonment at Shatin Magistrates’ Court. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE