The 37-year-old was sentenced to three months’ imprisonment at Shatin Magistrates’ Court. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong mother jailed for 3 months for forging child’s birth certificate to allegedly get extra 4 weeks of maternity leave
- Wong Chi-mei pleaded guilty to two counts of using and possessing a false instrument
- The 37-year-old submitted a birth certificate with a fake birthday of her child to her employer
