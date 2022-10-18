Mak Tak-ching of the Labour Party was among the eight appellants. Photo: Sam Tsang
Mak Tak-ching of the Labour Party was among the eight appellants. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong courts
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: 8 activists lose appeal after judge upholds legality of Covid gathering ban

  • Mr Justice Albert Wong notes ban only restricts the form in which individuals exercise freedom of expression and assembly
  • Appellants comprise members of two opposition parties, who did not pay fines after 2020 demonstration calling for subsidies for jobless

Brian Wong

Updated: 3:26pm, 18 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Mak Tak-ching of the Labour Party was among the eight appellants. Photo: Sam Tsang
Mak Tak-ching of the Labour Party was among the eight appellants. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE