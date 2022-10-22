The clash at PolyU in Hung Hom marked one of the worst episodes of the 2019 social unrest. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: 9 jailed for up to 4 years over rioting near Polytechnic University in one of the most violent episodes of 2019 unrest
- Court earlier heard they were among crowds that gathered near PolyU in November that year in a bid to free protesters trapped on campus by diverting police’s attention
- Judge says although defendants ‘hoped to change society for the better, they had expressed their aspirations in the wrong way’
The clash at PolyU in Hung Hom marked one of the worst episodes of the 2019 social unrest. Photo: Sam Tsang