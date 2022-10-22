The clash at PolyU in Hung Hom marked one of the worst episodes of the 2019 social unrest. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: 9 jailed for up to 4 years over rioting near Polytechnic University in one of the most violent episodes of 2019 unrest

  • Court earlier heard they were among crowds that gathered near PolyU in November that year in a bid to free protesters trapped on campus by diverting police’s attention
  • Judge says although defendants ‘hoped to change society for the better, they had expressed their aspirations in the wrong way’

Brian Wong

Updated: 2:49pm, 22 Oct, 2022

