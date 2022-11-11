A 58-year-old woman has been given a suspended sentence for reposting a fugitive politician’s call for voters to cast blank ballots. Photo: Nora Tam
A 58-year-old woman has been given a suspended sentence for reposting a fugitive politician’s call for voters to cast blank ballots. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong courts
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong woman given suspended sentence for reposting fugitive politician’s call for voters to cast blank ballots

  • Judge sentences 58-year-old woman to two months in prison but suspends it for 1½ years
  • Three men appeared before the same magistrate for allegedly inciting others to boycott last year’s election

Brian Wong

Updated: 4:19pm, 11 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A 58-year-old woman has been given a suspended sentence for reposting a fugitive politician’s call for voters to cast blank ballots. Photo: Nora Tam
A 58-year-old woman has been given a suspended sentence for reposting a fugitive politician’s call for voters to cast blank ballots. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE