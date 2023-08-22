A police vehicle carrying Tang Kai-yin arrives at Tin Shui Wai Police Station. Tang is expected to appear in court on Wednesday. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong protests: last member of Taiwan-bound fugitive group caught at sea deported back to city from mainland China after serving jail
- Source says Tang Kai-yin, who served longer jail term on mainland for role in organising the illegal border crossing, handed back to local authorities on Monday
- All 12 in group face charges linked to 2019 anti-government protests
