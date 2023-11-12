Hong Kong man wanted over fatal hold-up shooting arrested after 32 years on the run

A Hong Kong man wanted over a deadly shooting at a watch shop in Sham Shui Po more than 30 years ago has been arrested upon his return to the city after police used fingerprints collected at the crime scene to identify him, the Post has learned.

The 59-year-old man was apprehended when he tried to enter the city in a seven-seater car through the Shenzhen Bay control point at about 10am on Saturday, according to sources familiar with the case. He was taken to Cheung Sha Wan police station for questioning, they said

The man and his relatives were travelling from mainland China to attend the funeral service of a relative, they added.

The suspect is taken into custody. An insider has said officers collected fingerprints at the crime scene 32 years ago, which helped police to identify him. Photo: SCMP

Immigration officers identified the suspect, who had been on a wanted list for robbery and murder, and promptly alerted police, the sources said.