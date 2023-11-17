The homeless man from Vietnam was among street sleepers who had complained of rough treatment at the hands of police earlier that year at the Tung Chau Street Park in Sham Shui Po, where he had been camping out for almost two decades.

A five-member jury at the Coroner’s Court returned a unanimous verdict of death by suicide in the case of Le Van Muoi, after CCTV footage showed the 54-year-old tying a knot around his neck with his trousers while he was held at the Siu Lam Psychiatric Centre in Tuen Mun on October 8, 2020.

A street sleeper who accused police of abuse died in a rare case of self-strangulation while he was remanded in a Hong Kong psychiatric institution for prison inmates three years ago, a court inquest concluded on Friday.

Le’s death sparked an outcry from opposition politicians, who demanded transparency and accountability in prison management over how the incident unfolded.

The jury on Friday found the Tuen Mun institution did not have enough guards to monitor inmates with self-harm tendencies and that officers’ reliance on CCTV footage had also contributed to their inability to detect abnormalities.

The panel urged the Correctional Services Department to step up surveillance on inmates who needed special psychiatric attention by introducing measures such as requiring officers to carry out regular visits to individual cells and keeping a record of each check to ensure compliance.

Le was remanded in custody in September 2020 while he was awaiting a drug trial.

He was held in a cell designed to protect mentally unstable inmates in the admission and observation unit. Internal protocol requires prison officers to inspect such inmates every 15 minutes.

Prison officer Yau Wai-keung was in charge of camera surveillance the day of Le Van Muoi’s death. Photo: Brian Wong

But the guards at the centre said they could not conduct a regular in-person check on Le on October 8 due to a temporary staff shortage. Instead, the institution relied largely on the surveillance system to remotely monitor Le and others held in the same building.

CCTV footage showed a naked Le trying to strangle himself using his trousers just four minutes after an officer checked on him at 11.07am that day.

The suicide attempt continued intermittently until 11.37am, when the inmate fell in a coma.

Prison officer Yau Wai-keung, who was in charge of camera surveillance that day, said the footage had not raised his suspicions as he thought Le was sleeping normally when he checked at 11.22am and 11.37am. He added he had spent no more than five seconds watching the footage on each occasion.

It was not until eight minutes later that Yau’s colleague, So Yan-kit, found Le had stopped breathing when he entered his cell to collect a urine sample.

The two officers immediately attempted to resuscitate Le but to no avail. He was certified dead in hospital the next day.

A department counsel told the inquest the institution had upgraded its security cameras immediately after the tragedy, as well as installing sensors to keep tabs on inmates’ vital signs.

If you have suicidal thoughts, or you know someone who is, help is available. For Hong Kong, dial +852 2896 0000 for The Samaritans or +852 2382 0000 for Suicide Prevention Services.